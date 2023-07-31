Heritage apple trees found on abandoned allotment in Coventry
A discovery of 50-year apple blossom trees at an abandoned allotment in Coventry has led to a preservation project.
Researchers at Coventry University came across 11 trees while walking around Charterhouse Park looking for somewhere to base a community tree nursery.
It is thought the trees are heritage varieties and now the university has begun a project to preserve them.
The allotments were possibly created in the 1930s but abandoned in the 1980s.
Liz Trenchard, assistant professor for research at the Centre for Agroecology, Water and Resilience, said heritage varieties were bred before World War Two.
"There are a number of interesting local Warwickshire varieties including the Wyken Pippin and it is likely that the veteran apple trees at the Charterhouse site are older, heritage varieties," she said.
"Many are over 50 years old. According to the local community, the allotments have not been cultivated for many years."
The researchers have mapped the trees and sent off samples for variety identification.
They had hoped to find the Wyken Pippin but instead tests revealed they had found a variety linked to it, Dr Trenchard said.
Preserving the trees is important to save their genetic diversity as more and more apples are being imported - with a reliance in the UK on fewer varieties, she added.
"With climate change happening we're interested to see what traits the trees have and maybe they're able to survive drought or different diseases better."
Researchers are now working to develop the project further and apply for funding to take a community-based approach to locate and preserve heritage apple varieties found throughout Coventry.
