Coventry developer wins appeal to build student flats
- Published
A developer has won an appeal to build a 196-bed student accommodation block to replace a disused business unit.
The six-storey building was deemed "inappropriate" by Coventry council, which rejected the plans last September.
The car-free development, provisionally named Brookside House, will now go up on an industrial estate on Burnsall Road, in Earlsdon.
City-based firm DR2H said it was "thrilled" to have won the appeal.
The plans feature self-catering studio flats, with plans for a private gym, cinema, and rooftop terrace close to the University of Warwick and Cannon Park shopping centre.
"We keep sustainability at the front and centre, providing safe cycle storage on site and contributing to a new Midlands Transport bike facility to be installed close by," said company director Rishi Malhan.
The flats will be ready for the 2025/26 admissions cycle, he added.
Coventry City Council has been approached for a comment.
