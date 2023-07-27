Welford-on-Avon waste fire after truck damages overhead power lines

SceneWarwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
There was still "considerable" smoke in the area late on Wednesday night
By Andrew Dawkins
BBC News

A fire involving about 20 tonnes of waste that was caused by falling power lines has been tackled.

The blaze on Long Marston Road in Welford-on-Avon started at Wednesday lunchtime after a truck hit overhead lines, Warwickshire Police said.

Residents were told by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to keep doors and windows shut overnight because of "considerable" smoke.

Two fire engines have been there overnight damping down.

The fire service confirmed the power lines had fallen on to the waste and they anticipate being at the scene the rest of the day.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has been damping down

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.