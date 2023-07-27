Two-year-old girl to take part in transplant games
- Published
A two-year-old girl is going to be one of the youngest competitors at this year's British Transplant Games.
Camiyah, from Coventry, was diagnosed with a rare liver disease and underwent a successful transplant in 2021.
Her mother, Abbie, said Camiyah will compete in the obstacle race while other family members take part in the event's donor run.
Events are being held at venues across Coventry from Thursday until 30 July, with about 2,700 people taking part.
Camiyah was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia after her mother became concerned about blood in her poo.
She underwent a "temporary fix" at Birmingham Children's Hospital but her symptoms returned and she needed a transplant.
A donor was found in December 2021 and she had the crucial surgery a week before her first birthday, although she went on to be diagnosed with cancer in her voice box due to the immunosuppressant medication she had been taking.
But after further medication, a biopsy in August revealed no cancerous cells and the removal of her tonsils eased the breathing difficulties she had been suffering with.
Her mother said since the beginning of the year, she was seeing a "happier and healthier" daughter.
She said Camiyah was looking forward to the games and her brother, father and Abbie were "thrilled" to be taking part in the donor run.
Participants from around the country will compete under the hospital team where they had their transplant performed.
Now in its 45th year, the event is the largest in the UK to promote organ donation and encourages patients to regain their fitness, organisers say.
It is the first time the city has hosted the games and launching the event last November, chairman Les Ratcliffe said there was no better place for it.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk