Warwickshire shelves plans to join West Midlands Combined Authority
- Published
Plans for Warwickshire to join the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) have been shelved.
The county council had begun a public consultation over plans to join the alliance of West Midlands councils.
Labour politicians had criticised the proposed merger as it would have come before next year's West Midlands Mayor election.
But the council said it had not provided enough time to give the move the credible consultation it deserved.
The WMCA said it is not seeking expansion but would consider future applications.
Labour politicians, including Coventry City Council leader George Duggins and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, had suggested the move was an attempt to secure more votes for Conservative Mayor Andy Street - with Warwickshire traditionally seen as a Conservative stronghold.
The WMCA is made of 17 West Midlands councils and three enterprise partnerships and is granted money and power by central government to make decisions on issues such as transport and the economy.
Warwickshire County Council's leader Izzi Seccombe had previously said the potential benefits were why they wanted to explore the possibility of joining.
But an email sent by Ms Seccombe to county councillors on Friday said: "A major change such as this, is one which should be given the time and consideration it warrants.
"The residents of Warwickshire, and those of the wider West Midlands deserve the respect of full consideration to be sure that the evidence supports any decision.
"With the timeline set out for us, it has become clear that we could not deliver an evidenced case, nor the credible consultation required.
"To press ahead against these barriers would present considerable risk to Warwickshire's strong reputation, a risk which, on balance, is not worth taking."
The news was welcomed by Mr Western, who said: "It is a relief that these flawed plans are being halted as it was never in the best interests of Warwickshire residents, only the interests of Councillor Seccombe and Mayor Street. "
A statement from the WMCA said: "Whilst the WMCA is not seeking expansion, it is in the gift of local authorities to consider the best partnerships for their area and residents. "
