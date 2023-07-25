Wedding party looked after by Rhodes residents
- Published
A wedding party including a bride and groom are being looked after by islanders in Rhodes.
Tony Emerton, from Coventry, was part of a group which landed on the fire-hit Greek island on Saturday. His son is due to get married at Pefkos on Friday.
They were diverted to the town of Archangelos upon arrival and thought they would be spending the night on a gymnasium floor.
But residents provided the group with a villa as well as food and water.
The response and hospitality of local people had been "absolutely superb," Mr Emerton said.
"I don't think I've ever been so well fed.
"Considering they did that out of the kindness of their own heart, they weren't looking for payment, it's absolutely incredible," he added.
Mr Emerton's son's wedding is set to go ahead as planned, but the fires have meant some guests cannot attend.
A number of airlines have cancelled all flights to the island but have been sending repatriation flights to bring tourists back to the UK.
Up to 10,000 Britons are believed to be staying on the island.
"My mum is not going to be able to make it for her grandson's wedding which I'm sure she is deeply upset about," Mr Emerton told BBC CWR.
"But I totally understand people who have made the decision not to come."
