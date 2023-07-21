Coventry student flats plan rejected amid outcry from residents
Plans to build student accommodation have been rejected following opposition from nearby residents.
Developers had submitted proposals to demolish a two-storey office building in Westwood Way, Coventry and replace it with flats up to six storeys high.
Hundreds of people signed a petition against the scheme and 86 objections were lodged with the council.
Councillors shared concerns over the development's size and its impact on residents, at a meeting on Thursday.
The project would have created accommodation for 544 students and featured purpose built flats.
The city council's lead planning officer initially said proposals should be approved as the block would "respect the scale and character of the surrounding area".
However, residents deemed it an "eyesore" that would "dominate the skyline".
James Gillespie, of developers Gilltown, said 20 evergreen trees would be planted at the back of the block and would reach the size of a two-storey building by the time students move in.
After a lengthy debate, Coventry councillors voted to reject the scheme by five to two.
