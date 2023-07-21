Five men jailed for Coventry funeral service murder
Five men have been jailed for life for murdering a man after a funeral.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was attacked in Coventry last October, along with his brother, as part of a family feud.
They were followed to their car by a group of men armed with weapons and both stabbed. Mr Nawaz died later in hospital.
The five - including three brothers - were convicted of his murder on Thursday after a seven-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.
Adam, Hasnian and Hasham Razaaq, aged 21, 24 and 23 respectively, all from Long Lane, Halesowen, were convicted, along with Jenaid Mahmood, 19, of Markby Road in Birmingham and Faisal Mohammed, 30, from South Road in the city.
Adam and Hasham Razaaq received 25-year sentences and Hasnian Razaaq 26 years. Mohammed was jailed for a minimum of 27 years and Mahmood 22 years.
Mohammed stabbed Mr Nawaz while Adam Razzaq stabbed Mr Nawaz's brother but detectives said all five men were jointly involved in the violence.
The targeted pair attempted to drive away after the attack that followed a funeral service, but ended up seeking sanctuary back inside a mosque where the service had been held, police said.
Mr Nawaz, 52, was stabbed in the chest and his brother received non life-threatening injuries.
Their car was smashed up after the stabbings.
Det Insp Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police, described the attack as "excessive violence" that led to the death of a much-loved father.
