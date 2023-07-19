Coventry Transport Museum may relocate into former Ikea
Coventry Transport Museum could relocate into the city's old Ikea store.
The attraction, which is home to the world's largest publicly owned collection of British vehicles, has been at Millennium Place since 1980.
The council, which brought the old Ikea building in 2021, already has plans to turn part of it into an arts venue and cultural hub.
However, a decision has not yet been made on the museum, the council said.
Consultation meetings will be held for the museum to be moved to floors one and two of the building.
The museum's off-site car collection is already moving to the ground floor of the building, now known as the "City Centre Cultural Gateway".
Other floors of the building will be used as a national collections centre for important artwork and by Coventry University as a gallery, library, research space and cafe.
Cllr David Welsh said: "We're speaking to the team members working on the ground at the transport museum and the council to capture their valuable knowledge and insight which is crucial to our decision-making process."
