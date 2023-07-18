Woman cyclist repeatedly punched on Leamington Spa canal towpath
- Published
A woman cyclist was "repeatedly punched" in the head in an attack by another cyclist on a canal towpath.
Officers released an image of a man they wish to speak to following the incident on Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa, at about 07:45 BST on Sunday.
Det Con Mike Woodland of Warwickshire Police appealed for information.
"This is a concerning incident which has left the victim understandably shaken," he said.
The woman was being supported by specialist officers, he added.
Mr Woodland said the man in the image may have information that could help with police inquiries.
The woman was assaulted after a male cyclist approached her on the cycle path.
The suspect was described as white, aged between 25 and 30, of large build, about 5ft 8ins tall and wearing a red shirt and no cycling helmet.
"If anyone witnessed the incident, any suspicious behaviour in the area or recognises the description of the cyclist, please get in contact," Mr Woodland added.
After carrying out the attack, the male cyclist left on his bike towards Myton Road.