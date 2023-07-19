Coventry music teacher retires after almost 50 years at same school
A popular music teacher is retiring after 30 years of teaching at the same school he attended as a pupil.
Dave Marshall Barrett, 59, will step down from his role at Foxford School, in Longford, Coventry, on 21 July.
He joined the school as a steel band teacher in 1983, having previously studied there from the age of 11.
Known for his knowledge of music, students at the school praised his "fun" lessons and after-school club sessions.
"He's been teaching us since primary school and then when we came to secondary school, he was teaching us here too," one student said,
"He really makes the classroom environment fun and really makes everyone get involved with the lesson."
Mr Barrett is also an evening radio presenter on BBC CWR, where he presents the music show Reggae Got Soul.
Other students described how he had "in-depth knowledge" of the subject, adding he "knows music" and was "inspirational" to children.
"Just enjoy everything that you do outside of this school, as you'll be missed here," another said.
'Amazing job'
Alan Tang, head of music, said Mr Barrett had done an "amazing job" during his time at the school.
He said his departing colleague had built up an "excellent relationship" with students he had taught throughout the years, from those in year seven to sixth formers.
"He's really supported the music culture of Coventry," he added.
"We do everything that is always best for students, so the students will always remember him in a positive light."
His career jumpstarted when he became a steelpan tutor as a teenager.
Mr Barrett told BBC CWR: "I love people and I love music, so working with young people, I get the chance to inspire them with active music lessons.
"School is always the most important thing, to make an impact on young people is important, that has always been my thing."
'Very inspirational'
Well wishes flooded in from the pupils and staff whose lives he has impacted over the course of his career.
Imani said: "Good luck, thank you for all you've done for us, you're very inspirational to us."
"Thank you for all the amazing opportunities, being able to perform was a great pleasure," Amber added.
Lynsey Cassidy-Smith, a former pupil who went on to teach alongside Mr Barrett, also sent a heartfelt message.
She said: "A huge thank you for what he has done for the school, the community of Longford and for Coventry itself.
"Thank you so much for inspiring me and others. Your music inspires everyone as well."
