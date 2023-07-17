M6 shut as lorry carrying machinery hits bridge

Still camera image from a motorway collision involving a lorry and a bridgeNational Highways
A lorry has struck a bridge over the M6 motorway near Coventry

A stretch of the M6 motorway running through the Midlands has closed after a lorry carrying machinery struck a bridge.

The HGV was transporting large plant machinery when it hit a bridge, causing the equipment to fall from the trailer and land on its side.

The northbound carriageway between junction 3 for Coventry and junction 4 for the M42 is now shut.

The crash happened at about 13:23 BST on Monday, National Highways said.

Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays to their journeys and diversions have been put in place.

National Highways said bridge inspections and a complex recovery process would be required prior to reopening.

