M6 shut as lorry carrying machinery hits bridge
- Published
A stretch of the M6 motorway running through the Midlands has closed after a lorry carrying machinery struck a bridge.
The HGV was transporting large plant machinery when it hit a bridge, causing the equipment to fall from the trailer and land on its side.
The northbound carriageway between junction 3 for Coventry and junction 4 for the M42 is now shut.
The crash happened at about 13:23 BST on Monday, National Highways said.
Motorists have been warned to expect 30-minute delays to their journeys and diversions have been put in place.
National Highways said bridge inspections and a complex recovery process would be required prior to reopening.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk