M42 Warwickshire crash: Man arrested over death of recovery vehicle driver
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a motorway crash.
The incident on the M42, between junctions 10 and nine near Tamworth, involved a Ford Fiesta and a recovery vehicle at about 01:40 BST on Saturday.
The driver of the recovery vehicle, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene, said Warwickshire Police.
The 28-year-old detained had been released on bail, the force added.
The southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed for a time, but reopened later on Saturday.
