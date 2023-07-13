Fighting dog in Coventry Tasered and contained in bin by police
A dog was Tasered by police officers and put inside a wheelie bin because a group of children nearby were at risk from it, a police force said.
Officers were called to Milverton Road, Coventry, on Tuesday to reports a group of dogs were fighting in the street.
They said one of the animals was "out of control" and a threat to people nearby, which included children.
The dog was put in the bin to contain it until a specialist dog unit turned up, West Midlands Police said.
It was then moved to a van, checked over by a vet and taken to kennels where officers said the dog was fit and well and being looked after by staff.
The owner was told what had happened, the force said.
They denied reports on social media which suggested the dog was hit by a police car or killed.
Witnesses have been called on to come forward including a dog owner who detectives believe had a dog involved in the incident.
A man was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and interviewed on Tuesday.
In separate incidents, a nine-year-old boy was seriously injured in a dog attack in Worcester on Wednesday.
While in the same city, in an unconnected case, a woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog at a house.
