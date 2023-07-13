Modern Coventry replica of ancient landmark unveiled
A modern replica of an ancient landmark has been unveiled in Coventry.
The 57ft (17.42m) high Coventry Cross is the latest incarnation of a 16th Century sculpture previously located on Cuckoo Lane in the city centre.
Rebuilt in Broadgate, closer to its original location near Holy Trinity Church, it was officially revealed by councillors on Thursday.
Artist George Wagstaff said he thought the new location was "better than the original".
"It fits in beautifully with Holy Trinity, which is behind it, so I think people will really like that," he said.
"Obviously the footfall there is massive so thousands of people will see it there every day."
The monument, which has been replaced numerous times, originally functioned as a meeting point.
It was removed from a position on Cuckoo lane in 2021 as part of city centre regeneration plans and later dismantled.
"It was all in different boxes in barns in a farm in Shropshire. It's amazing that it's gone together as it is," Mr Wagstaff said.
The latest version has stained glass depicting modern scenes of Coventry, alongside statues of animals, angels and saints.
For the first time the public can look inside the cross, which is now features a 3D-printed statue of King Henry VI.
"I loved the idea of the stained glass," Mr Wagstaff added.
"It's subtle, it's nicely done. It opens up the base of the cross which was originally solid and I think that really is inspirational."
