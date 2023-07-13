MP accuses West Midlands mayor of 'gerrymandering' in combined authority row
- Published
An MP has accused a Conservative mayor of trying to shore up his own re-election next year by supporting a bid to bring a Tory-led council into the West Midlands Combined Authority.
Warwickshire County Council will discuss the possibility in a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Labour MP Matt Western has started a petition in protest, accusing mayor Andy Street of "naked gerrymandering".
Mr Street said the decision was up to Warwickshire's councillors.
"I'm not trying to annex Warwickshire. The leaders of Warwickshire are deciding what is in their long-term interests," he said.
At present, seven councils make up the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), with four under Labour control and three ruled by the Conservatives.
In 2021 the Tories secured a large majority on Warwickshire County Council with 42 of the 57 seats.
If it joined the WMCA, it would mean extra voters in a traditionally Conservative-voting area able to cast their ballots in the 2024 mayoral election.
Mr Western's petition is calling for a referendum, saying Warwickshire residents did not want the decision "imposed upon them" by councillors and added the mayor was playing "political games".
"It is, at its very worst, naked gerrymandering by Andy Street, the mayor of the WMCA, for his own ends," said the Warwick and Leamington MP.
"The public should come first in this, they're the ones who should have their say. That's why I believe we should have a referendum in May next year for the public to decide."
Andy Street, who was re-elected as mayor in 2021, denied claims he was seeking an electoral benefit and told the BBC it was a decision for leaders in Warwickshire.
Adding that he supported the move, he said: "The combined authority's been a success. It's brought in a lot of investment and clearly it's a good thing if other people want to be part of that club."
Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe told the BBC it was "right and proper" for the authority to consider joining.
"I am a collaborative leader so this isn't just about Warwickshire, it has to be of benefit as well to the West Midlands," she added.
Each of the council leaders on the WMCA currently have a veto and Coventry City Council's George Duggins has previously said he would use his to oppose Warwickshire's inclusion.
But the Levelling Up Bill, set to be introduced later this year, could give the mayor and government secretary Michael Gove the final say.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk