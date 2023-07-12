Retired Lioness Laura Bassett returns to Bedworth football club
A former England footballer returned to her first club to inspire new players ahead of the Women's World Cup.
Laura Bassett, who was born in Nuneaton, started her footballing career at Bedworth United.
The 39-year-old, who also played for Coventry and Birmingham City Ladies, returned to the club earlier to take part in a coaching session.
She described it as a "full circle moment," and hopes to encourage more girls to stay involved in the sport.
The former defender said she was "really proud" to have taken part under the Play Their Way campaign, which drives child-first coaching within sport.
"It's just about the enjoyment and making sure they feel included, they feel seen and cared for and that they're empowered," she said.
"It's about keeping them involved," she said, adding that the campaign had provided a "voice" to young players.
The coaching session took place ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand next week.
Bassett, who is set to attend the tournament as a commentator, described the Lionesses who won Euro 2022 last year, as "role models."
"I can't wait, it's going to be fabulous," she told BBC CWR.
"The Lionesses are in a great place, they believe in themselves."
