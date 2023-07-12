Coventry to spend £19m on bus, cycling and walking routes
New cycling, walking and bus routes are being drawn up as part of £19m plans to improve transport.
A segregated cycle route will be constructed from Toll Bar End to Coventry city centre, alongside new walking and cycling routes in Whitley.
The scheme will also see remodelled road junctions, safer crossings and greener transport links to major new housing developments.
Transport for West Midlands and the council are delivering the plans.
It comes after more than £500,000 was awarded to fund the scheme's design and development works.
The investment will enable construction to commence later this year, with the scheme set for completion by 2026.
West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, said the package would make it "safer" and "easier" for local people to walk, cycle and use bus services.
Funding would also reduce traffic congestion in Coventry and would help to "transform the place for the better," he added.
Cllr Jim O'Boyle, from Coventry City Council, said the investment in "dedicated" and "segregated" cycle routes was a key priority for the city.
