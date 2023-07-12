Tom Grennan backs Rally for Hallie appeal at Coventry gig
- Published
Singer Tom Grennan used his gig in Coventry to back an appeal to fund cancer treatment for a young girl.
The star donned a T-shirt highlighting the Rally for Hallie and which has a QR code on the back.
Hallie, 20 months old, has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia known as JMML.
After her previous stem cell transplant failed, her family started a fundraiser to cover treatment in the United States.
Speaking after Tuesday's concert at HMV Empire, Grennan said Hallie was beautiful and deserved every chance she could get.
"I know we can raise the money so she can get the treatment she needs and hopefully live a long life," he said.
The T-shirt and a signed drumskin are set to be auctioned with the proceeds donated to the cause.
The platinum-selling artist, who is a Coventry City fan, said the city had a special place in his heart.
"It means everything to me, I feel like I've been adopted by Coventry, this is why I fell in love with the place, the community, the people, the love and the support."
Hallie first received the devastating diagnosis during her first family holiday in Spain and was flown back to the UK for treatment.
She has undergone gruelling rounds of chemotherapy, blood transfusions and two stem cell transplants.
However, earlier this month her parents discovered the latest transplant had not worked and a consultant at the Birmingham hospital suggested their only remaining option was CAR T-cell therapy - which is not funded by the NHS.
Within two weeks, nearly £560,000 has been raised.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk