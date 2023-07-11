Warwick railway station passengers urged to avoid track shortcut
Passengers at a railway station have been urged to use proper platform access points after a rise in trespassers cutting across tracks.
The subway linking platforms at Warwick station closed in March as part of work to install two lifts.
A signposted walking route was put in place to provide alternative and safe access to trains.
But Network Rail said there had been 10 reported cases of people "dangerously" crossing lines as a shortcut.
Chris Halpin from Network Rail said it was "unacceptable" behaviour and "not worth the risk" where dozens of trains reached speeds of 100mph.
He urged passengers to avoid taking the "unbelievably dangerous" shortcut and advised them to allow extra time for their journeys.
"It's amazing really that people will risk their lives in this way," he added.
The lifts being installed are part of a £6.8m scheme aimed at improving accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility or those with pushchairs.
The installation is due to be completed by the end of 2023.
Councillor John Holland from Warwickshire County Council, who has been campaigning for the lifts scheme for several years, told BBC CWR there was "absolutely no excuse" for "dangerous behaviour".
He urged passengers to report any trespassers to station staff or authorities.
