Coventry half marathon to return
Coventry's half marathon is to return later in the year, for the first time since 2021.
The race will start in the city centre on Gosford Street and finish outside Coventry Cathedral.
It will be organised by Run For All, a company set up by the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.
Treve Whitford from Run for All said he wanted people to raise "a lot of money for local charities" and described the city as a "hotbed for running".
Describing the route, he added: "It will be starting on Gosford street and we will be ending at cathedral so it will be a very familiar route for people."
Run For All was set up to continue the legacy of the late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE.
She became famous around the world by taking part in a series of endurance events despite being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.
The race is due to be run on 29 October.
