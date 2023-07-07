Abbey Fields fish removed as dry weather sees levels drop
Fish have been moved from a lake for a second summer after warm weather depleted water levels.
Dry weather in June has caused levels to fall again and Warwick District Council and a nearby fishery have safely removed fish as a precaution.
Keeping fish numbers low will help the lake's health, the council said.
"Though by no means as extreme as last year the warm weather in June and lack of significant rainfall has meant that we needed to act now to mitigate against any further reduction in water levels caused by climate change," Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said.
"We are however pleased to report that the water quality remains good and by keeping fish numbers low it will ensure that the overall health of the lake is maintained."
Last summer the volunteers raised money to arrange for pumps to replenish water levels in the lake after about 300 died.
