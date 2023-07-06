Drivers told to plan ahead of M42 closures for HS2 work
Drivers have been advised to plan journeys ahead of a motorway closure for HS2 work this weekend.
The M42, near Coleshill, Warwickshire, will shut in both directions from Friday to Monday, between 09:00 BST and 17:00 BST.
It will be fully closed between the Dunton Interchange at junction nine and Tamworth Interchange at junction 10.
National Highways said the closures were to keep motorists and construction teams safe as work took place.
The closure is to allow teams to assess the newly built Marston Box railway bridge, which was installed earlier this year.
Work will also be take place to survey the bridge's drainage system and to install safety barriers.
A full diversion is set to be in place throughout.
