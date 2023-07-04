Road on Bedworth Armistice Parade route renamed for solider
A stretch of road where a town's armistice parade takes place is to be renamed after a soldier killed in Afghanistan.
Sgt Simon Valentine from Bedworth in Warwickshire died aged 29 after being injured in an explosion in August 2009.
His family helped choose the name, Sergeant Simon Valentine Way, for part of the town's Rye Piece Ringway.
His mother, Carol, said the town had been close to his heart and he had taken part in the parade as a cadet.
"When he was away on duty and unable to attend, he always requested that we sent him the DVD [of the parade] to watch," she said.
"Simon's connection with the armistice parade was so strong that delegates from the organisation travelled to Royal Wootton Bassett to welcome his body back when it was flown home."
She added the family were "all extremely proud and honoured" the street was being renamed in his honour.
Bedworth is believed to be the only UK place outside London to have marked 11th November every year since 1921.
The move, for the road between King Street and Coventry Road, was agreed by the council following public consultation.
The council said it will leave a lasting legacy for Sgt Valentine in his home town.
Council leader Kris Wilson said: "We wanted to honour a fallen hero of this borough, and to make sure that we gave due regard to Sergeant Valentine's family, we invited them to find the exact form of wording for the name."
Sgt Valentine, of 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was injured while on a foot patrol near Sangin.
A garden and play area have also been named after him.
