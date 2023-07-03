Godiva Festival headliner Mel C on still loving music
- Published
Tens of thousands of people have attended Coventry's Godiva music festival, with former Spice Girl Mel C closing the main stage.
Other highlights on Sunday included sets from dance group Odyssey and DJ Trevor Nelson's Soul Nation.
More than 100 music acts took part in the three-day event at War Memorial Park.
Over 30,000 people attended on Saturday, when Rudimental topped the bill, the city council said.
On the same day, Ella Eyre, The Selecter and the Two-Tone Orchestra were among the acts.
The Enemy, who are originally from the city, performed on Friday, 15 years after the release of their number one album We'll Live and Die in These Towns.
Asked if she could have expected to still be performing sold-out shows like this, Mel C said: "That was always my wish.
"It's hard to succeed in music. It's hard to stay in music, so I'm very, very grateful."
The former Spice Girl told BBC CWR when she was doing such shows "it's like even for yourself, you need to keep it interesting".
She added: "I've been dead lucky because I love music, I love many different genres of music.
"So I do always feel like I'm kind of moving and changing and up to now I'm still loving it."
Mel C stated having Spice Girls material to perform as well as solo work "just gives us so much choice and so many options".
She added: "We just want everyone to really have a great time and go home smiling."
Hear more from the festival from BBC CWR on BBC Sounds:
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk