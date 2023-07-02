Arrest made after man shot in chest in Bedworth
A man has been arrested following a shooting in Bedworth earlier this week.
Police said a man was shot in the chest near Dark Lane and Smercote Close at about 20:15 BST on Monday, while with two other men.
He was found a short time later in Smorall Lane and taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder on Friday.
He was released on police bail on Saturday while investigations continue.
'Community shocked'
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: "The community has been left shocked and appalled by this incident and we are continuing to prioritise this investigation."
She added that a large police presence remained in the area and urged anyone with information to come forward.
