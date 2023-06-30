Warwickshire PC completes 96-mile challenge for veterans charity
- Published
A police officer and army reservist has completed a 96-mile walk carrying a military backpack which weighted 70lb (31.7kg).
Scott Caswell, from walked for 36 hours non-stop from Shipston-on-Stour to Atherstone police stations.
His route took in Leamington Spa, Rugby, Bedworth and Nuneaton.
The 50-year-old, who previously served in the British Army, was raising money for The Veterans Contact Point (VCP).
The charity, covering Coventry and Warwickshire, works to support military veterans and their families in the community.
"I'm sore, I'm tired, I'm aching," he said as he finished on Friday.
"It's been a long 36 hours, but it's for a good cause and when you put it into perspective all the pain I've gone through, it's worth it just for that."
The 70lb weight is the average a soldier would carry while on operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, he explained.
"It is just to show people just how heavy stuff is that guys were carrying in extreme heat."
The PC, who is the armed forces lead for the police service, was joined by veterans along the route.
"There have been points I'd have happily stopped," he added.
The officer, who has served 31 years as a reservist, said after finishing he was most looking forward to a pint.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk