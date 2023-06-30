Coventry's Godiva Festival set to welcome thousands of music fans
More than 100 music acts, including The Enemy and Melanie C, are set to perform at Coventry's Godiva Festival.
About 69,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event at War Memorial Park, which begins on Friday.
Other attractions include a giant, 6m (19ft) tall, mechanical Godiva puppet and activities for young people on a "family field".
Two stages at the festival will be dedicated to local rising stars and cultural performances.
Singer Ella Eyre, who collaborated with Rudimental on their number one hit Waiting All Night, will join the group on the main stage on the Saturday night.
DJ Trevor Nelson and dance group Odyssey will also perform on the stage in the day on Sunday, along with Coventry band The Institutes.
The Godiva puppet was first created for the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad and will make its first appearance at the festival.
Coventry-band The Enemy will return for the fourth time and their first since 2008.
Bassist Andy Hopkins said they were still in their teens when they made their first appearance and it was "scary" how much had happened since.
He also said he loved festivals because "it's not all about you" and they can get around the site and enjoy other acts.
Drummer Liam Thorne said: "It's nice to see the festival grow and other bands have had the opportunity and it's just nice to come back now, it feels right."
