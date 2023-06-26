Mum celebrates 20th anniversary of kidney transplant
A mother who received a life-saving kidney from her brother thanks to pioneering treatment has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the transplant.
Michelle Bingham's kidneys failed after she gave birth to her daughter in 1996.
Antibodies in her blood meant a transplant would be rejected, but following seven years of dialysis, specialists discovered a way to screen them out.
Two decades on, the siblings are both doing well.
In June 2003, Ms Bingham became the first patient in the UK to have the antibodies in her blood removed to allow her to successfully receive her brother's kidney.
Now aged 43, she has returned to the Coventry hospital where the surgery took place to thank both the medical team and her brother.
Ms Bingham said: "20 years ago, my brother saved my life, I'm so incredibly grateful for him."
Despite giving up a kidney at the age of 19, Toby Oury, continued to compete in taekwondo tournaments and - now aged 39 - runs marathons.
"It's good to get it out there what live donors can do, it doesn't affect your life whatsoever, I've led a completely normal life," Mr Oury added.
Professor Robert Higgins, a kidney specialist said: "It's a great tribute to both Michelle and the NHS who were able to support us and enable us to do this ground-breaking work in a way that may be more difficult to do nowadays."
