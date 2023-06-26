Elton John: Coventry superfan queues from crack of dawn

Greg Rathbone
Greg Rathbone lined up from 04:00 BST to secure his front-row spot
By Vic Minett
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

An Elton John superfan queued from 04:00 BST to watch his idol's final UK performance at Glastonbury on Sunday.

The singer's set did not start until 21:00, but Greg Rathbone wanted the best spot for the performance.

Dressed in one of Elton's more iconic looks, Mr Rathbone, from Coventry, was lining up before stewards had had a chance to clear up after Saturday night's headline act, Guns N' Roses.

"He's always good, but he was just up a level last night," Mr Rathbone said.

Holding on to a front row-spot meant Mr Rathbone was unable to eat all day and had to rely on festival guards to supply him with water.

As for using the toilet, he said "you try not to have to go" and opted not to discuss some of the "various devices" fans have been known to use.

PA Media
Mr Rathbone said his whole festival experience was focussed on seeing Sir Elton

He saw Sir Elton perform on his recent Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, but the star created a whole new show for his headline festival slot.

"The thing with the tour, however much every night was special, this was extra special because it really was a one-off for him so he put a lot of effort into it," Mr Rathbone said.

"It was a totally different set list, you could see the emotion in him and there was a bit of emotion down on the front row as well."

PA Media
Sir Elton closed his final performance with Rocket Man

The Glastonbury performance is expected to be Sir Elton's last ever show in the UK.

"I've been to watch so many of the gigs and you think that was really good, I can't wait to see them again, but there is no again for this one," said Mr Rathbone.

"He definitely felt it and some of the songs really touch you when you realise this is the last time I'm going to see this live."

