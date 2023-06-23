Drivers warned as M42 motorway shuts for HS2 work
Drivers have been warned of delays ahead of a motorway weekend closure.
To make way for construction work for HS2, a stretch of the northbound carriageway of the M42 will be shut from 21:00 BST on Friday until 05:00 on Monday.
It will be fully closed between junction six for the Bickenhill Interchange and junction eight in Coleshill.
National Highways has urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
The southbound carriageway will remain open during the day but will be shut overnight between junction nine for the Dunton Interchange and junction six at the following times:
•From 21:00 on Friday to 06:00 on Saturday
•From 21:00 on Saturday to 06:00 on Sunday
•From 21:00 on Sunday to 05:00 on Monday
Both link roads from the M6 to the M42 will also be closed at the same times.
To provide a safer working area for the HS2 crew, when the roads reopen, the M42 near junction seven will have narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit, the highways agency said.
The slip road from the M42 junction seven to the M6 northbound at junction four will also have reduced speed limits and narrow lanes to allow traffic to safely merge from the M42.
