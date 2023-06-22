Coventry museum's walls become artworks in new installation
Artists have created colourful murals across the walls of a museum as part of a new installation.
Work on Walls opens on Friday at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.
The artwork was inspired by exhibits at the site including Dippy the Diplodocus who arrived this year, manager Dominic Bubb said.
"We've given all the artists time with our collections and they've really been inspired by what we have," he added.
The project follow a similar exhibition at the museum in 2020 called Work on Windows.
"We'll be showing the particular works or objects that have inspired the artists to help get more of our collection on display," Mr Bubb said.
Work from six artists will be on show from Friday, with a further two to follow before the school holidays start.
