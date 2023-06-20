Woman pleads guilty to killing grandson, 5, in Coventry

A grandmother who killed her five-year-old grandson by stabbing him has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January 2022.
Elena Anghel, 51, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday.
The judge was told how Anghel, a Romanian national, had a history of mental illness and had been treated for psychotic and depressive disorders.
The prosecution had accepted her not guilty plea to a charge of murder.
David-Mario's parents, Cristina and Dorinel, had previously described him as "the most beautiful child in the world".
The court heard how Anghel, who was accompanied in the dock by four health workers and an interpreter, was suffering delusions linked to paranoid schizophrenia when she killed her grandson.
She had also received an extensive history of treatment in Romania for disorders dating back to at least 2009.
David Mario's parents had said they had not been aware of any continuing mental health issues.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, his mother said: "Mario was five years old when he died and he was killed by my mother.
"I still cannot believe this has happened. It is over a year ago now and nothing changes."
She said there were pictures and memories of her son all over her home and added that he would "never be forgotten".
"I never saw her (Anghel) do anything around my son that would alarm me, she loved him and he loved her," she said.
"I would never have trusted her to care for Mario if she had shown any signs of illness."
Anghel is expected to be sentenced later.
