New festival celebrates Coventry's 'hidden' river
International stories about waterways feature alongside art and live music at Coventry's first River Festival.
Different groups have come together to "celebrate the River Sherbourne" that runs under the city, with large parts hidden from view.
Cara Pickering, one of the organisers, said the river was, however, the "lifeblood" of Coventry.
The two-day event is under way around Millennium Place after Saturday's launch.
A new river mascot is also making appearances at the event.
"We are celebrating the River Sherbourne through arts, crafts, DJs, talks, walks - all things exciting," said Ms Pickering.
"What we want to do is acknowledge that this brilliant river - that has given so much to the city - runs right underneath where we are stood right now."
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust workers will be telling traditional stories connected to water from different cultures and countries.
It said because the river was "so hidden in the city centre" it could be difficult to connect with it, but a project would be arranging walks on greener areas where the water could be discovered.
"The River Sherbourne in particular plays such a close role within Coventry's history and it's really kind of been abandoned and misused, I think, for quite a long time," said a trust spokesperson.
"So we really need people to encourage people to change their attitudes towards the river and we really want to restore the river and restore people's connections to the river."
An installation made by art organisation Ludic Rooms includes Coventry people's memories of the river and also imagines "mysterious objects" that might have been washed up by the water if it had been mightier, the group said.