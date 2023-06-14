Driver pulled from burning car before arrest in Coventry

Picture from sceneNeil Worwood
The car was engulfed with flames
By Clare Lissaman
BBC News, West Midlands

A driver has been pulled from a vehicle after crashing into a house and telegraph pole, said police.

Emergency services were called to Alderminster Road, in Coventry, where a car was engulfed in flames, shortly before 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The driver was treated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

The force said officers were called to the road at its junction with Ladbrook Road.

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service helped police officers with the incident.

No-one else was hurt.

Neil Worwood
Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday evening

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.