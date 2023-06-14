HS2 works in Warwickshire to close M6 and M42 overnight
- Published
Motorists have been warned to plan their journeys ahead of overnight road closures.
The M6 northbound carriageway will be closed from 14 to 19 June from 21:00 to 05:00 BST from Junction 4 for Coleshill to Junction 4a for Water Orton in Warwickshire.
The M42 northbound will also be closed at Junction 7 on to the M6 between the same time and dates.
It is to allow HS2 to install a temporary safety barrier.
Drivers wishing to exit the M42 on to the northbound carriageway of the M6 will be directed up to junction 9 of the M42 then back down the southbound carriageway of the M42, exiting at junction 8 back on to the M6 northbound.
Northbound traffic on the M6 will be directed to exit at junction 4 on to the A446 to junction 9 of the M42.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk