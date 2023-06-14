Coldplay surprise Coventry fan after ticket mix-up
- Published
Coldplay have surprised a fan who was ridiculed on social media after a ticket mix-up.
Fin Galdins thought he had paid to see the band perform in Kendal, Cumbria, but it was actually a live cinema screening from River Plate stadium in Argentina.
The 17-year-old from Coventry tweeted that he was "fuming" when he realised his error.
He has now been invited to watch the band play in Amsterdam instead.
Fin explained he had been searching for tickets for months when he spotted some for sale for "River Plate - Kendal".
Thinking it was a live performance in Kendal he snapped one up, later realising it was a cinema screening from Buenos Aries.
His tweet about his mistake was seen 4.5 million times and the Coventry City fan was mocked for not knowing where the stadium was and for believing a Coldplay ticket would be £25.
The band helped him see the funny side, first with a joke image of a tour T shirt that listed "Kendal Brewery Arts Centre" as a tour date.
He then received a message which said Coldplay were offering him two tickets to the Amsterdam show, plus travel and a hotel.
Fin said he could not believe it at first and is now trying to get a passport.
