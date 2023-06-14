Coventry Cross landmark nearing completion
A Coventry landmark could be unveiled again in the city centre within weeks, a councillor has said.
The Coventry Cross, a 1976 replica of a 16th Century monument, was dismantled in 2021.
It is being rebuilt, close to its original location, and will feature a statue of King Henry VI.
Councillor Jim O'Boyle, who has been overseeing the project, said remaining restoration work could be completed by mid July.
The 57-foot-high monument was removed from Cuckoo Lane two years ago to make way for a new development, and the new location is close to Primark, in the Broadgate area.
"Now we're on the final stretch, we're on the motorway and we're hoping this should all be finished by the end of June, beginning of July," Mr O'Boyle said.
He told BBC CWR he was looking forward to seeing the replica's additional features, such as a 3D-printed statue of Henry VI, which is set to be installed in one of its panels.
The original cross, made in the 1500s and which replaced earlier versions, is currently housed in the Herbert Art Gallery.
"It's the best of the old and the best of the new, that's the point about this and you'll be able to see it," Mr O'Boyle said.
"And this replica, you cannot see the difference between that and the original that sits in the Herbert Art Gallery."
He said the "great-loved city centre piece of art" could be unveiled next month, at a date still to be confirmed.
"I can't give you a date but I would hope that we would have in July as early as possible, because I think we want to take advantage of the opening and the interest and excitement of that," Mr O'Boyle said.
"It's not just about shopping, it's about experiences, and believe me when this is open, this will be an experience."
