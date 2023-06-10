Stratford-upon-Avon: Appeal after man struck by lorry
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a lorry and pedestrian.
Warwickshire Police were called to the collision on the A422 Alcester Road, outside Double Tree Hilton Hotel, in Stratford-upon-Avon at about 10:15 BST on Friday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.
The force urged those with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
