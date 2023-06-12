Giant Godiva puppet heads to music festival
A giant puppet of Godiva will be heading to Coventry for an annual music festival this summer.
The 6m (19ft) tall mechanical puppet was first created for the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad and will be displayed at the Godiva Festival.
The Enemy, Rudimental and Melanie C are set to headline the event at the War Memorial Park.
Featuring live music, workshops and activities, the event runs from 30 June to 2 July.
Imagineer and Media Mania will together present the Powerhouse Youth Zone for the Coventry City Council run festival, hosting The Resonate Stage.
Kathi Leahy, associate producer of Imagineer said: "It's wonderful that a year on from Godiva's visit to London to Process in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant she will be attending her first Godiva Festival.
"This year's festival is going to be bigger than ever, and the crowd will be greeted by the iconic Godiva puppet for the first time," added councillor Abdul Salam Khan, cabinet member for Events and Deputy Leader at Coventry City Council.
The Powerhouse Youth Zone opens on 30 June, with spoken word artists, singer songwriters, rappers and vocalists including featured artists Samo Songs and Duke Keats.
Over the following days, headliners include Hazz, Fyah Kamp and Friends, and Teedemba, large scale visual art structures from Transformations based on the concept of Future Fantasy Cities.
There will also be the opportunity for young people to try circus skills including wire walking, acrobatics and aerial hoop, interactive sound creation and puppeteering, with an opportunity to have a go at puppeteering Godiva herself.
