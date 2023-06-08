One of world's oldest donkeys dies aged 64
A donkey which was one of the oldest in the world has died at the age of 64.
Hatton Country World, near Warwick, said its "very special" female donkey, Bubble, would be "sorely missed".
Farm staff said she was one of the oldest donkeys in the world as the average lifespan in captivity is thought to be 40.
"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beautiful donkey Bubble," the Warwickshire attraction said.
In a post on Facebook, the adventure farm described the animal, who had come to the farm with partner Squeak, as "kind, gentle and sometimes stubborn".
The jenny had also enjoyed announcing her presence with a "loud bray" and had loved nothing more than a "cheeky carrot".
"Bubble was very special to us at Hatton and we know she was many of our visitor's favourite," the post added.
Farm visitors have taken to social media to share memories and photos of the animal, which was believed to have been born in 1959.
"It was a pleasure to have seen her daily during my 11 years at Hatton," wrote one visitor.
"Very sad to hear this, been seeing Bubble for years," wrote another.
