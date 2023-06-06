Coventry woman's choking death ruled to be 'misadventure'
A coroner has recorded the death of a woman who choked to death on an eclair in hospital while not being allowed solid foods as "misadventure".
Janet Brammer, 79, was on a liquid-only diet when hospital staff in Coventry left an eclair and sandwich at her bed.
She choked and suffered a heart attack with remnants of food in her windpipe.
Her family objected to the coroner's verdict and blamed "incompetence" at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
Mrs Brammer, from Willenhall in Coventry, was remembered as beautiful, caring and outgoing by her daughters.
Christine Mesi said her mother had been admitted to hospital in July 2022 after becoming confused, thought to have been a side-effect of a new medication.
She was unable to swallow solids so was put on a liquid only - or nil by mouth - diet.
However Ms Mesi said this was not followed by staff.
On the day she died, "the nurse came in and gave her a sandwich and a chocolate éclair besides her bedside table and left it on the tray," Ms Mesi said.
"My mum obviously thought, 'OK if that's left then I'm allowed to have it', so she took a bite and she choked."
Coventry coroner Delroy Henry heard from both the family and a hospital representative before recording a verdict of misadventure.
"We disagree with the verdict because we feel as though it was neglect more than misadventure," said Mrs Brammer's granddaughter, Aleiya, after it had been delivered.
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said it had "taken action to learn lessons and further strengthen working practices following this sad case".
They said the coroner's findings were fully accepted, adding: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Brammer's family at this incredibly difficult time".
