New Nuneaton shelter can house families with dogs
A shelter which can house families with dogs will open soon, a council says.
St Benedict's House, in Stockingford, Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, has 14 rooms but also has a dog walking area.
The hostel will be the first temporary accommodation in the area to be able to house households with pets, the borough council said.
The shelter will reduce the cost to the local homelessness service, councillor Clare Golby said.
Previously, families with pets were placed in hotels which could be outside the borough.
The council would then have to pay boarding fees for the animals, Ms Golby added.
There are 120 households in temporary accommodation in Nuneaton and Bedworth, figures from the council revealed.
