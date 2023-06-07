Coventry neighbour fundraises to restore fire-gutted home
A woman is fundraising to help a neighbour whose house was gutted by fire.
The 75-year-old man lost most of his possessions when fire broke out at his home of 30 years in Broadmere Rise, Tile Hill, Coventry, on Saturday.
Gemma Jordan is appealing to the community to raise £10,000 to restore the uninsured property.
"I just feel absolutely heartbroken and devastated for him," she said. "He's absolutely shattered and broken."
"He's got 75 years' worth of irreplaceable belongings that he'll never get back," she added. "I just thought 'I need to help him, I want to help him, how can I help him'?"
West Midlands Fire Service said it was called to the detached property at 14:50 BST on 3 June, with 100 firefighters attending at the incident's peak.
Flames spread to the shed of a neighbouring property and 14 residents' homes were evacuated, but no-one was hurt.
Only the garage remains undamaged, with most of the first floor destroyed and the rest water-damaged.
Residents gathered outside Broad Lane vets with with the homeowner after being ordered by fire crews to evacuate.
Miss Jordan, who lives opposite, described him a quiet neighbour and a "lovely humble man".
"He was very upset at that point," she said. "He was just stood there, watching his house go down.
"Raising a bit of money for him would ease the pain a little and maybe help towards rebuilding him a new home," she added.
The pensioner was humbled by and grateful for the support, she said, and had given her a "big cuddle" to say thank you.
West Midlands Police said the fire was being treated as accidental.
