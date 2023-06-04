Bedworth: Woman released on bail after fatal dog attack
A woman who was arrested after a pensioner was fatally attacked by a dog has been released on bail.
The victim, a woman in her 70s, died in Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth, Warwickshire, following the attack at about 15:50 BST on Friday.
A man, 52, and a woman, 49, were arrested on suspicion of owning a banned breed of dog and having a dog dangerously out of control.
They have both now been released on police bail while enquires continue.
The woman was taken to hospital following the incident and treated for an injury caused by the dog.
She has now been discharged, Warwickshire Police said.
Police said the dog has been seized and poses no ongoing risk to the community.
The force has warned of a heightened police presence in and around the area while its investigation into the attack is under way.
