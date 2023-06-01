Nuneaton: The Specials ex-member attending Knife Angel event
The official unveiling of the Knife Angel statue is set to be attended by a former member of The Specials.
Dr Neville Staple - founding member of the band - will be at the event with his wife after their grandson was fatally stabbed in Coventry in 2018.
The sculpture made from 100,000 seized blades, will be revealed in Market Place, Nuneaton at 19:00 BST.
Visitors to the statue are able to leave personal messages of remembrance of their loved ones.
Dr Staple said he was attending to highlight the work still needed "to stop the vicious trend of carrying knives, especially among young people".
His wife, Christine "Sugary" Staple, said the sculpture was a reminder of "just how dangerous our streets can be" and urged people to come and "feel it's powerful message".
"The Knife Angel visit gives us a chance as a community to come together, not only to reflect but also educate people on the devastating effects of knife crime and violent behaviour, including domestic abuse," said Councillor Clare Golby, from Warwickshire County Council.
The Knife Angel, which was located in Crewe in May, will be on display in the borough throughout June.
Events also taking place include knife crime engagement awareness workshops for parents and students, in primary and secondary schools across the area.
Knife bins will also be set up in various locations for people to dispose of blades anonymously.
'Dramatic sculpture'
A special vigil will be held at the monument on 29 June, to remember those who have died because of knife crime.
In 2019, Dr Staple and his wife released a song titled Put Away Your Knives, in tribute to grandson Fidel Glasgow.
At the time, he said: "It's time we take back some control and teach the youth right from wrong and the consequences of their actions."
Warwickshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: "It is a dramatic sculpture and I encourage people from across the whole county to come and see it during June.
"I'm sure it will generate many conversations about the devastating effects of carrying a knife and other forms of violence."
