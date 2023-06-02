Family criticise sentence of Bulkington fatal hit-and-run driver
A family have criticised the suspended sentence given to a driver who "cut the corner" of a junction and fatally struck a woman crossing a road.
Daniel McGonigle briefly stopped to check on Jennifer Chilton before driving away.
Mrs Chilton died in hospital after being hit in Bulkington, Warwickshire in March 2022.
McGonigle admitted causing her death by careless driving and was given a 12 month sentence suspended for two years.
Members of the public found Mrs Chilton lying on the ground in Winterton Road with a head injury.
After driving off, McGonigle, 32, of Brewer Road, Bulkington, went to Nuneaton police station to report the collision and was arrested.
"Cowardly act"
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced on Friday.
Mrs Chilton's family criticised the sentence given to McGonigle, who was also disqualified from driving for 30 months, saying they were "extremely disappointed".
In a statement her daughter, said: "We understand that accidents happen.
"However, we can not forgive the driver for his cowardly act of leaving our mother alone injured in the road."
Paying tribute to her after her death, Mrs Chilton's family said she was at the centre of village life and a talented artist.
"However, she may be best remembered by generations of villagers as 'Auntie Jenny' in fond memory of their happy times at Jack and Jill nursery, which she ran for many years," the said.
PC Craig Pearson said on Friday legislation states drivers have a greater responsibility to be more mindful of pedestrians and vulnerable road users and should wait for pedestrians to finish crossing.
"Although he briefly stopped to check on Mrs Chilton, he chose to leave the scene without seeking help for her, leaving Mrs Chilton alone in the road with a serious head injury.
"Legally and morally he should have stayed with Mrs Chilton. This is clearly not acceptable."
