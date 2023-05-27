Coventry City: Sky Blues fans warned they could end up stranded
A rail operator has warned Coventry City fans travelling to Wembley for the Championship play-off final they are unlikely to get back on its services.
Chiltern Railways said services to and from the stadium were above capacity and it "strongly advised" fans to find alternative options.
The Sky Blues take on Luton Town for a place in the Premier League at 16:45 BST.
About 37,000 Sky Blues fans have bought tickets to the match.
In an urgent update, Wembley Stadium's Safety Advisory Group said it had been made aware Chiltern services were "severely over-subscribed", with twice as many tickets sold as seats available.
"Return services will be particularly hit with capacity at 50% of the number of tickets sold, leaving thousands of Coventry fans stranded in London," the warning said.
Fans reacted angrily to the last minute update social media, with one branding it "a disgrace".
In a travel advisory update, Chiltern Railways explained unprecedented demand meant planned post-match capacity had been exceeded and it was unable to add additional services.
The operator advised against buying a ticket and said passengers not travelling to the game should make alternative plans including travelling by coach, car or tube.
Customers who decided not to travel would be given full refund, the rail provider added.
Chiltern Railways operates services between Birmingham Snow Hill and London.
National Express, the official coach supplier to Wembley, said it still had services available to London Victoria.
