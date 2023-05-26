Coventry City: Sky Blue army prepares for Wembley
- Published
Coventry City's 36,737 fans are making final preparations to attend Saturday's Wembley play-off final against Luton.
Thousands more will be watching in the city and willing on the team's return to the Premier League after their relegation in May 2001.
One fan, filmed in tears as a 12-year-old at that match, said the 22-year-old memory was one he was still proud of.
Aidan Lucas featured in a Coventry City montage on Match of the Day, and will be at Wembley.
After his appearance on the show he had returned to school the following day where "everyone was laughing and joking at me," said.
He could not guarantee there would not be more tears at Saturday's match, he said.
"It's the emotions of football and that's as a grown man of 34 as opposed to being 12," he said.
"After everything that our club has been through I'm just immensely proud."
Tracey, known as the Coventry Memorabilia Lady, said trade had been "amazing all week."
Selling her sky blue hats, scarves and flags on the high street in Earlsdon, she said customers had ranged from "little kids right up to great grandmothers and fathers."
"Yesterday a bus pulled up, when I had a queue.
"The man came across and he said 'do you mind if I jump in I'm just on the bus?'
"I said 'oh has the driver stopped for you?' And he said I am the driver,' and everyone on the bus was waving," she added.
Season ticket-holders Gaz along with sons Jack and Harry said they were all confident Coventry would be playing in the Premier League next season.
"This is our time," said the dad, a Sky Blues supporter of 44 years.
Premier League matches "are going to be fun," said Harry, 11, with Jack, 15 predicting a 2-0 final score.
