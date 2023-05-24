Elaina Rose Aziz drowned in bath after parents took drugs
- Published
The parents of a one-year-old baby have been jailed after she drowned when she was left unsupervised in a bath.
Eddo Aziz and Kelsey Harrison initially claimed the death of Elaina Rose Aziz was an accident, but it was found they had been under the influence of drugs.
Elaina, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, died in hospital in August 2020.
Harrison, 28, was jailed for five years for manslaughter by gross negligence and child cruelty. Aziz, 37, for 16 months for child cruelty.
They previously pleaded guilty to all charges and were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
Their daughter went into cardiac arrest after being left in the bath at a home in Top Knot Close in Nuneaton on 6 August, Warwickshire Police said.
Emergency crews were called, but Elaina died later in hospital.
'Entirely avoidable'
Toxicology and pathologist reports proved she had been left alone by her parents while they were under the influence of drugs, the force added.
"This has been an utterly tragic and entirely avoidable case," senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna said.
"Elaina should have been able to enjoy bath time while under the care of her parents.
"Both Aziz and Harrison abandoned their responsibility to keep their child safe from harm - ultimately with devastating consequences.
"Their neglectful actions meant that Elaina lost her life unnecessarily and her death has caused unimaginable suffering for the rest of the family."
In a statement previously issued by Elaina's family, she was described as a "little miracle, perfect in every way".
They said she was "enormously loved and adored" as a daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and niece.
"Elaina only ever knew happiness and our love and devotion," they said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk